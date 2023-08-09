Delicious homemade Tombik recipe

Tombik, also known as “Tombik Bread,” is a popular Turkish street food that consists of a sandwich made with crispy bread and various delicious fillings. Here’s a simple recipe for making Tombik:

Ingredients:

– Baguette or long bread rolls

– Slices of cooked beef or chicken (or your preferred protein)

– Sliced tomatoes

– Sliced cucumbers

– Sliced onions

– Lettuce leaves

– Pickles

– Ketchup

– Mayonnaise

– Spices and seasonings of your choice (salt, pepper, oregano, etc.)

Instructions:

1. Slice the baguette or bread rolls lengthwise, leaving one side uncut to create a pocket for the fillings.

2. Spread a layer of ketchup and mayonnaise on the inside of the bread.

3. Place slices of cooked beef or chicken inside the bread.

4. Add sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lettuce leaves, and pickles.

5. Sprinkle spices and seasonings of your choice over the fillings.

6. Press the sandwich gently to compact the fillings.

7. If desired, grill the Tombik in a panini press or on a grill pan until the bread is crispy and the fillings are heated through.

8. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly before cutting it into halves or quarters.

9. Serve your delicious Tombik sandwich immediately.