Enhance Your Chances: Admission Opportunity to Unaided Schools with Plus-One Course

Discover a fresh opportunity to secure admissions for higher-secondary Plus-One (Class 11) classes within unaided schools in Kerala. This window for admissions to vacant seats has been extended until 4 pm on August 18, despite the initial closure on July 25.

This renewed chance comes after several school managements reached out to the State Government, highlighting the ongoing demand for admissions even past the original closing date.

In parallel, the third supplementary allotment for merit seats in government-aided schools concluded on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Keep an eye out for the announcement of the fourth supplementary allotment date, catering to those who have yet to secure admission; the notification is anticipated to be released on Wednesday.

Transfer Allotment:

In the near future, applications will be invited for students who wish to transfer from schools outside their district despite already gaining admission. Subsequently, the transfer allotment process will commence, offering further flexibility to the students’ educational journey.