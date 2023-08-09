Farewell Siddique: Exploring Hits of the Renowned Director-Scriptwriter

The Malayalam film industry mourns the loss of director and scriptwriter Siddique, whose remarkable contribution to cinema will be remembered for years to come. Siddique’s expertise in crafting family-oriented and comedic films, often in collaboration with actor Lal, has left an indelible mark. Let’s delve into some of his notable works that continue to resonate with audiences.

The Siddique-Lal Collaboration:

One of their earliest successes, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking,’ kickstarted a series of hits. The film, a joint directorial debut, featured Sai Kumar, Mukesh, and Innocent, touching on unemployment with situational comedy. Notably, the iconic ‘Kambalipothappu’ scene and the song ‘Avananan Kurukkunna Kurukkazhichedukkumbol Gulumal’ left lasting impressions. Sequels like ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking’ and ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking 2’ followed suit.

‘In Harihar Nagar’:

This 1990 comedy gem, starring Jagadish, Siddique, Mukesh, and Ashokan, portrays the humorous escapades of four unemployed men vying for the affection of their neighbor. Its success led to attempts at recreating the chemistry in subsequent films. The movie’s popularity even prompted remakes in other languages, along with sequels ‘2 Hariharnagar’ and ‘In Ghost House Inn.’

‘Godfather’:

Differing from its gangster namesake, ‘Godfather’ captivates with its humor and complex family dynamics. The film garnered praise for its script and performances, clinching the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film with Popular Appeal in 1992. The memorable Anjooran family name was coined by Siddique, and the movie enjoyed a theatrical run exceeding 400 days.

‘Kabooliwala’:

Featuring Vineeth, this 1994 film narrates a touching story of a young man searching for his lost bugle in a circus setting. While maintaining humor, it tugs at heartstrings more than previous Siddique-Lal creations, showcasing their versatility.

‘Vietnam Colony’:

Starring Mohanlal, the movie centers on G Krishnamurthy’s involvement in evicting a colony’s residents. Innocent’s character’s dialogue, “Ithalla, ithinapporum chaadi kadannavananee K.K Joseph!”, became a sensation. The film’s resemblance to ‘Avatar’ sparked discussions, albeit in a different context.

Solo Triumphs:

‘Friends’:

Lal directed this heartwarming tale of Jayaram, Mukesh, and Sreenivasan reuniting after years, offering insights into youthful relationships. The film’s humor and relatability led it to become the highest-grossing movie of 1999, with Illaiyaraaja’s melodies complementing the narrative.

‘Bhaskar The Rascal’:

Featuring Mammootty and Nayanthara, this light-hearted film stands out as a prime solo achievement. It embraced a familiar format while captivating audiences with its entertainment value, including the hit song ‘I love you Mummy.’ The movie’s success spurred remakes and a Tamil version.

‘Bodyguard’:

Marking Dileep’s collaboration with Siddique, ‘Bodyguard’ balanced romance, action, and comedy. Nayanthara’s return to Malayalam cinema added to its appeal. The film’s multi-language remakes, including a Hindi version directed by Siddique himself, exemplify its universal charm.

Siddique’s cinematic journey, enriched by collaborations and solo endeavors, resonates through his masterful storytelling, leaving an enduring legacy in Malayalam cinema.