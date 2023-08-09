G20 anti-corruption meeting starts on August 9

Under India’s presidency, the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) is convening its third and final two-day meeting in Kolkata starting Wednesday. The event will be attended by more than 154 delegates representing G20 member countries, 10 invitee nations, and various international organizations. This gathering will culminate in the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting on August 12, 2023, presided over by Dr Jitendra Singh. Dr Singh holds positions as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as the Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Departments of Atomic Energy and Space.

Notably, this marks the second-ever ministerial meeting of the G20 ACWG and the first to be conducted in person. This in-person meeting is expected to give an added political thrust to the global fight against corruption, as ACWG plays a pivotal role in guiding international endeavors against corruption. During India’s G20 presidency, ACWG has made substantial strides in anti-corruption collaboration, particularly concerning action against fugitive economic offenders and the subsequent repatriation of assets. These actions align with the nine-point Action Against Fugitive Economic Offences and Asset Recovery agenda that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented to G20 member nations in 2018.

The previous two ACWG meetings held in Gurugram and Rishikesh proved effective in fostering consensus within the G20 on crucial anti-corruption matters. They led to the finalization of three outcome documents addressing significant and delicate issues. This ongoing progress underlines India’s commitment to strengthening global anti-corruption efforts through the G20 platform.