Kerala HC: Non-consensual sex-affirming surgery on minor breaches child’s privacy rights.

The Kerala High Court’s recent ruling addresses the sensitive issue of non-consensual sex-affirming surgery on minors, particularly in the context of privacy and dignity for the child involved.

The verdict emerged from a case where parents of a seven-year-old with ambiguous genitalia sought approval for a genital reconstructive surgery to align their child with a female identity. The court, while empathizing with the parents’ concern for the child’s well-being, underscored the significance of an individual’s autonomy in choosing their gender or identity.

The court’s decision highlighted the necessity of proper medical evaluation. It urged the formation of a state-level multidisciplinary committee comprising experts, including a pediatrician, pediatric endocrinologist, pediatric surgeon, and child psychiatrist/psychologist. This committee would assess and recommend essential interventions.

Moreover, the court directed the government to establish regulations for sex-selective surgeries on infants and children within three months. Until then, such surgeries would only be permissible if the State Level Multidisciplinary Committee deems them vital to save the child’s life.

The court’s ruling also emphasized the potential risks and consequences associated with such surgeries. It cautioned against violating the child’s rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution’s Articles 14, 19, and 21, highlighting the potential emotional and psychological challenges that could arise during adolescence.

In the specific case, the court urged a prompt examination by the medical board to determine if the child’s condition posed a life-threatening situation. If so, the surgery could be approved.

Ultimately, the court asserted that an individual’s right to choose their gender identity is fundamental to self-determination, dignity, and freedom. This verdict brings to light the intricate balance between medical considerations and personal autonomy in such delicate situations.