Molesters should be disqualified from govt jobs: Rajasthan CM

In an effort to enhance the safety of women and girls in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a significant step to deter habitual eve-teasers and molesters. Those involved in acts of eve-teasing or molesting women and girls will be rendered ineligible for government jobs, as declared during a pivotal law and order meeting. CM Gehlot emphasized his unwavering commitment to prioritizing the well-being of women and directed officials to take stringent measures against such offenders.

Under this initiative, the Gehlot government has mandated that character certificates of individuals engaged in eve-teasing incidents will carry a specific notation about their offense. Moreover, the names of these wrongdoers will be forwarded to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the Staff Selection Board. This proactive approach aims to bar such individuals from future government job opportunities, with their applications being rejected if they match the existing offender database.

CM Gehlot stressed that combating crimes against women and vulnerable segments of society is a top governmental priority. To bolster this endeavor, a special operation will be launched, deploying police personnel to monitor crime against women in schools, colleges, and markets. Areas with high complaint rates will receive special attention, and monitoring will be intensified through designated points.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to take strict action against bars and nightclubs operating beyond regulated hours. Both managers and owners of such establishments will be held accountable, with license cancellations for rule violations.

By implementing these measures, Rajasthan takes a progressive stance in upholding the dignity and safety of women and girls. This move addresses rising concerns about law and order, particularly incidents of crimes against women, in the state. Rajasthan currently reports the highest number of crimes against women in the country. The government’s decisive actions aim to create a safer environment and ensure that offenders face appropriate consequences, while also addressing public concerns ahead of the assembly elections.