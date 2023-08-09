Near border in Jaisalmer, balloon reading ‘Pakistan International Airlines’ found

Locals in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district saw a balloon in the shape of an aeroplane with the writing ‘Pakistan International Airlines’ on it. Locals in Nagaraja village’s vicinity of a border on Monday night found the deflated green and white balloon, according to the police on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the balloon is shaped like an aeroplane and is written with ‘Pakistan International Airlines,’ ‘SGA,’ and some things in Urdu.

The flag airline of Pakistan is Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Police stated that an inquiry is being conducted but added that neither a suspicious object nor one within the balloon had been located.