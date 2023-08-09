Opposition bloc is evaluating its own confidence: PM Modi

During the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the Opposition alliance as “ghamandia” or arrogant and accused them of practicing politics centered on appeasement. This comment was made shortly before the Lok Sabha’s debate on the no-confidence motion commenced.

Modi further asserted that the Opposition introduced the no-trust motion not with the intention of toppling the government, but to evaluate the political confidence within their own alliance. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal conveyed that Modi took a swipe at the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, highlighting that while they talk about social justice, their politics of appeasement, corruption, and dynasty undermine these principles.

Expressing optimism, Modi predicted a resounding victory for the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He credited the government’s performance over the past nine years for instilling determination among the people to sustain the ruling alliance’s authority for the nation’s advancement.

Additionally, Modi urged the party to arrange commemorative events for the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. This meeting highlighted Modi’s critical assessment of the Opposition, his confidence in the NDA’s prospects, and his call for remembrance of historical events.