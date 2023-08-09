Police constable suspended for seeking bribe

A police constable in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended following the emergence of a video on social media depicting him allegedly seeking a bribe from the family of a detained individual, officials reported on Tuesday. The constable, identified as Mukesh Rathore from Sector 20 police station, is heard in the video purportedly demanding Rs 20,000 for resolving the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander confirmed the immediate suspension of Constable Rathore and initiated an internal inquiry supervised by the assistant commissioner of police (Noida 1).

The incident revolves around Saurabh Chauhan, 25, who faced accusations of kidnapping a 24-year-old woman. Initially reported as missing, the woman returned home on August 8 after vacationing with Chauhan. Upon their return, both were apprehended by the police. While the woman was released, Chauhan was allegedly kept in custody despite the woman’s family retracting their complaint.

Contrarily, the police statement indicated that upon the couple’s return, a confrontation ensued between the woman’s father and Chauhan at the police station. Consequently, Chauhan was booked under CrPC section 151 and imprisoned after being presented before a magistrate.

This incident highlights the serious allegations of bribery within the police force and the complexities surrounding the detained individual’s case. The suspension of Constable Rathore and the initiation of an internal inquiry underscore authorities’ commitment to addressing such matters promptly and ensuring accountability in the police force.