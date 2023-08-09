Puthuppally byelection: UDF announces Chandy Oommen as UDF candidate

New Delhi: UDF has named Ommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen as its candidate for the Puthuppally by-election. The decision was on the expected lines. This will be the first election for Oommen.

‘I am grateful to the party that has chosen me for this responsibility. This is a huge challenge for me’, Oommen said. ‘I know that people of Puthuppally still remember my Appa. But this will also be a political fight against the LDF government in the state that has failed in every sector,he told reporters after he received the news of his candidature from the national leadership.

‘I offer my sincere gratitude to all the senior leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, State Congress chief K Sudhakaran, K C Venugopal, former chief minister A K Antony and Opposition leader V D Satheesan’, he added. Oommen is the chairman of Youth Congress National Outreach Cell. He is a member of KPCC.