Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi Do Not Considers Manipur As An Integral Part of India

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure within the Congress party, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t view Manipur as an integral part of India. Addressing the Lok Sabha during a no-confidence motion debate against the BJP-led government, Gandhi expressed gratitude for his reinstatement as an MP, a result of a Supreme Court directive.

While acknowledging the previous controversy over his comments about Adani, he emphasized that his current speech wouldn’t touch on that topic. Recounting his recent visit to Manipur, he lamented that the Prime Minister has yet to visit the state, suggesting that Modi’s lack of presence signifies a disregard for Manipur’s place in the nation. Rahul Gandhi attributed division within Manipur to the BJP.

Reflecting on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, a cross-country journey, he mentioned the inquiries he faced about its purpose and his response to those questions. He went on to voice a deeper conviction for which he’s willing to face adversity and even imprisonment.

Gandhi strongly criticized the government’s actions in Manipur, asserting that their political decisions have detrimentally affected the region. He accused them of causing harm to the unity of India in Manipur and deemed them “traitors, not patriots.” Drawing parallels to mythology, he metaphorically connected Ravan’s arrogance to the challenges faced by the government.

During his speech, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened and demanded an apology for the remarks made about Manipur. The debate is set to continue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to respond on the following day. Despite the government’s advantageous position in terms of numbers, the Opposition aims to showcase its unity as they gear up to face the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi’s return to Parliament, marked by a warm reception, followed the revocation of his disqualification as a member. This move was triggered by the Supreme Court’s suspension of his conviction in a defamation case, which had resulted in a two-year sentence.