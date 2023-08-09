Rahul regains his official residence after reinstatement as MP

The Lok Sabha House Committee has reassigned the 12, Tughlaq Lane Bungalow to Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, on Tuesday, following his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP. This reinstatement came a day after he was officially declared an MP again. The bungalow, which has been his residence for nearly twenty years, was re-allotted to him. When questioned about his reaction to this, Gandhi humorously remarked, “The whole country is my home.”

Gandhi had vacated the official residence on April 22 after receiving a notice from the LS housing committee to do so. Since then, he had been residing at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath.

Having vacated the house, Gandhi had asserted, “I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth.” His status as an MP was reinstated by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to stay his conviction in a defamation case. He had been disqualified as a member of Parliament on March 23 due to his two-year sentence pronounced by a Gujarat Court.

Additionally, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced that Gandhi is scheduled to visit his constituency Wayanad in Kerala on August 12-13.

This development signifies Gandhi’s return to his previous residence and reinstated status as an MP, along with his forthcoming visit to his constituency, further engaging with his political responsibilities.