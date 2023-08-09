Raids on Madhya Pradesh officer who made Rs 45,000 turned up assets worth Rs 10 Cr

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, raids conducted at the residence of a retired health department worker turned up cash and assets worth Rs. 10 crore. Ashfaq Ali’s pay at the time of his retirement from the position of storekeeper, according to Lokayukta SP, was approximately Rs 45,000 per month.

Gold and silver worth Rs. 46 lakh and cash worth Rs. 20 lakh were discovered in the home during the operation. The Bhopal home of Ashfaq Ali contains a modular kitchen, an expensive chandelier, pricey sofas and display cases, a refrigerator, and a television.

Previously, Ashfaq Ali worked as a storekeeper at the Rajgarh district hospital.

The Lokyukta agency conducted the raids at various places, discovering disproportionate assets as a result. A senior police source informed PTI that the entire value of the disproportionate assets is expected to be close to Rs 10 crore.

During the searches at Ali’s homes, documents pertaining to 16 immovable properties worth around Rs 1.25 crore that were registered in Ali, his wife, son, and daughter’s names were also discovered.

Additionally, Lokyukta officials have learned of four buildings, including a stately edifice, an acre of land, and a 14,000 square foot store centre that is still under development.

In Lateri, Ali also manages a school out of a three-story structure he won in the lottery. Following the filing of a complaint alleging that Ashfaq Ali had accumulated riches in excess of his income, raids were conducted. According to the Prevention of Corruption Act, he was arrested.