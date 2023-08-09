Sena MLAs in Maharashtra will be called before Speaker for disqualification hearings in coming two weeks

Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, is anticipated to call 54 Shiv Sena MLAs for a physical hearing over the disqualification petitions filed against them following a party split in the coming two weeks.

The Eknath Shinde-led Sena’s whip Bharat Gogawale started disqualification procedures against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLAs in 2022.

Sunil Prabhu, the whip for the Thackeary group, had also started similar legal action against the lawmakers who belonged to the Shinde faction.

40 Shiv Sena MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fraction, according to officials, have not yet given their thorough responses to the disqualification notifications sent to them. This week marks the conclusion of the extension they were given.

14 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, according to officials, have already filed their thorough reply.