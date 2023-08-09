Siddique and Lal: A Journey from Separation to Triumph

Directors Siddique and Lal’s professional collaboration is rooted in a profound personal connection. Although they experienced a separation in 1993, their sporadic communication and steadfast support for each other’s projects demonstrated their enduring bond. Their reunion in 2016 with the film ‘King Liar’, starring Dileep, marked a triumphant end to their 22-year hiatus. In a joint interview with Manorama News, Siddique dismissed the idea of competition, emphasizing their shared pursuit of individual film success. Lal echoed this sentiment, underlining their commitment to their own ventures rather than rivalry.

The two directors strategically staggered their movie releases during their periods of independent work, ensuring they didn’t clash. On one occasion, their film releases almost coincided, but Siddique’s project was deferred. While the reason for their initial separation remains undisclosed, they both highlight the positive impact it had on their individual paths. Collaborative works, according to Siddique, emerged from a synergistic process.

During their early careers, the duo frequently brainstormed movie concepts and sought guidance from director Fazli, whose insights were invaluable. Siddique stressed the significance of their shared sense of humor in fortifying their partnership, asserting, “Lal and I both possess a strong sense of humor.”

The journey for Siddique and Lal was laden with challenges as they worked to establish their partnership. Creating their film ‘Godfather’ presented hurdles, including skepticism due to its Sunday shoot, deemed inauspicious. Despite attempts to alter the schedule, the shoot proceeded on a Sunday, resulting in ‘Godfather’ becoming one of Malayalam cinema’s highest-grossing films at the time.