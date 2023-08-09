Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on August 9. BSE Sensex settled at 65,995.81, up 149.31 points or 0.23%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,632.50, up 61.70 points or 0.32%.

About 1963 shares advanced, 1521 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and M&M. Top losers included Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, metal index gained 2.3% and oil & gas index up 1%. The FMCG, capital goods, healthcare indices up 0.5% each. However, realty index shed 1.3% and bank index down 0.2%. BSE midcap index rose 0.4% and smallcap index gained 0.5%.