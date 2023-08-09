Suryakumar shines as India stay in the game, securing a 7-wicket victory to keep T20 series hopes alive.

Suryakumar Yadav showcased his exceptional form, guiding India to a crucial seven-wicket triumph over West Indies in the third T20I. Rovman Powell’s explosive 40 not out off 19 balls lifted West Indies to 159/5, with Kuldeep Yadav’s 3/28 curbing their scoring momentum. India’s chase had shaky moments, with Yashavi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) falling early, but Suryakumar’s stunning 83 off 44 balls turned the game around.

Teaming up with Tilak Varma (49 not out off 37), Suryakumar orchestrated an 87-run partnership, proving his prowess with 10 fours and four sixes, including a remarkable straight hit over Obed McCoy’s head. After Suryakumar’s departure, captain Hardik Pandya (20 not out off 15) and Tilak sealed the victory.

Kuldeep’s dismissals of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King shifted momentum, breaking West Indies’ flow. The match start was delayed due to a missing 30-yard circle, and West Indies capitalized on the slower pitch, led by King and Kyle Mayers’ 55-run stand. Despite challenging conditions, Suryakumar’s boundary-hitting skills remained unmatched, and the series now stands at 2-1 in favor of West Indies, with the next match scheduled in Lauderhill, Florida.