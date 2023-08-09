Year after filing case, Wayanad man apprehended for sexual assault.

On Tuesday, authorities took into custody a Wayanad resident, Vilangumpuram Ajinaf, aged 24, who had been accused of both cheating and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old individual. This arrest came a year after law enforcement had initially filed a case against him. The alleged incident involved Ajinaf engaging in a promise of marriage with the victim, only to sexually assault her and then renege on his commitment, subsequently fleeing to the Middle East to evade charges.

The complainant, who had been subjected to repeated instances of sexual assault, accused Ajinaf of luring her into a relationship with the prospect of marriage. As her insistence on marriage grew, he began citing familial opposition as a reason to avoid committing. Eventually, she approached the police with her grievance, leading to his flight to the Gulf region.

Ajinaf’s capture took place at the Bengaluru airport by a team from the Panamaram police station. Sub-Inspector E K Abubecker played a pivotal role in leading the police operation that resulted in his arrest.