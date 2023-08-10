Jairam Ramesh considering stepping down as head of key standing committee

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary, has hinted at stepping down from his role as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. He has accused the Modi government of sidelining the committee’s role by pushing through three significant Bills without its consideration. In a tweet, Ramesh mentioned that the proposed amendments to the Biological Diversity Act 2002, Forest Conservation Act 1980, and the Bill for establishing the Anusandhan National Research Foundation were not sent to the committee for review. This move hints at Ramesh’s dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to crucial legislations.