Mahindra updates XUV400 with 8 new features: Price, features

Mumbai: Mahindra has updated its Sports Utility Vehicle ‘XUV 400’ with 8 new features. The auto maker has added these features in the top-spec ‘EL’ variant of this all-electric SUV.

The Mahindra XUV 400 now gets hill hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM, fog lamps, boot lamp and cruise control. The company also added a pair of tweeters to the vehicle’s 4-speaker audio system. These features will now be available in both single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of the top-spec trim of the XUV400.

The Mahindra XUV400 is equipped with 6 airbags, a 7-inch touchscreen panel for infotainment, leatherette seats, Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity and an electric sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV400 comes in two battery pack options. The base EC variant gets a 34.5kWh unit that can cover a distance of 375 kilometres on a full charge. The top-spec EL variant gets a 39.4kWh unit that provides a range of 456 kilometres. An electric motor that powers the XUV400 has the ability to produce a maximum power of148 BHP and a peak torque of 310 Nm. The price of Mahindra XUV400 starts at Rs 19.19 lakhs (ex-showroom).