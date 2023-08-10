Man from Utah, US, who had threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden shot dead by FBI agents

A resident of Utah, USA, who had issued threats to assassinate President Joe Biden, was fatally shot by FBI agents during a raid on his residence. The incident occurred as FBI personnel arrived at Craig Robertson’s home in Provo, situated south of Salt Lake City, at approximately 6:15 am to execute arrest and search warrants ahead of President Biden’s planned visit to the state on August 8.

Craig Robertson, reportedly in his 70s and a devoted supporter of Donald Trump, possessed “a sniper rifle” and multiple other firearms, according to law enforcement officials conducting the investigation. He faced charges including making threats against the president and obstructing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers through threats.

In court documents, it was revealed that Robertson had alluded to “presidential assassination” in a Facebook post and had even targeted a prosecutor involved in legal proceedings against Donald Trump. His most recent Facebook update, dated August 7, mentioned Biden’s impending visit to Utah and hinted at his intention to retrieve a camouflage suit and prepare the “m24 sniper rifle.”

Identifying himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” referencing Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, Robertson further aimed threats at Vice President Kamala Harris and US Attorney General Merrick Garland. One of his posts read, “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two, first Joe then Kamala!!!”

CNN reported that President Biden was informed about the situation on August 9 while in New Mexico, where he delivered a speech on manufacturing before his scheduled trip to Salt Lake City.

An FBI spokesperson stated, “The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased.” However, the spokesperson did not elaborate on the circumstances leading to the shooting and Robertson’s subsequent death.

Continuing, the spokesperson emphasized, “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Earlier in March, FBI agents had visited Robertson in response to a social media post, as outlined in an affidavit. During that encounter, Robertson declined to engage with the agents, asserting, “I said it was a dream!” and instructing them to leave unless they had a warrant.