AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha for ‘gross violation of rules’

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha due to what’s described as “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude, and contemptuous conduct.” This suspension is in effect while a report is prepared by the privileges committee. The suspension comes after Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, moved a motion seeking action against Chadha. The reason for this action was Chadha’s inclusion of the names of four Upper House members in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The motion to suspend Chadha was approved through a voice vote.