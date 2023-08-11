Dubai authority announces key dates for academic year 2023-24

Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has officially announced the key dates for academic year 2023-24 — including the start of the new school year.

According to the authority, private schools in the emirate will reopen for the new academic year on August 28. This is earlier than the usual September start.

Here are some of the key dates:

August 28: Start of academic year

December 11: Winter break

January 2: Classes resume after winter holidays

March 25: Spring break

April 15: Classes resume after the Spring break