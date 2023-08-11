PM Modi’s 2-hour reply includes just 4 minutes for Manipur in no-confidence motion.

In his response to the no-confidence motion in parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the Manipur violence that had remained a contentious issue. Despite his speech stretching over two hours, the Prime Minister allotted less than 10 minutes to discuss the matter. He pointed out that Home Minister Amit Shah had already provided a comprehensive overview of the Manipur situation the previous day.

Most of the Prime Minister’s speech was dedicated to criticizing the Opposition, leading to their walkout midway. He described the northeast as an integral part of the nation’s identity and emphasized the ongoing efforts to restore peace and progress in Manipur.

PM Modi affirmed the joint efforts of the central and state governments to restore stability to the violence-ridden state. He condemned the crimes against women and promised severe punishment for the culprits. Expressing his attachment to the northeastern region, he mentioned the historical events and instances that underscored the Congress party’s alleged negligence of the region’s concerns.

Highlighting the current government’s proactive engagement, he noted the substantial number of ministerial stays and his personal visits to the Northeast. He expressed his emotional connection with the region, stemming from his extensive travels there even before assuming the position of Prime Minister.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi assured the citizens of Manipur and the entire nation that efforts to bring peace and progress to Manipur would continue unwaveringly.