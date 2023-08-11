Two suspects apprehended for Nuh communal clashes

Following an encounter with Haryana Police, two individuals suspected of being involved in the Nuh communal clashes were apprehended. The clashes resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to 88 others. The suspects were captured while allegedly returning to Haryana from Rajasthan, where they had been in hiding. Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran stated that the violence in areas like Badshahpur, Sohna, and Pataudi was not premeditated but rather spontaneous outbreaks. She emphasized that investigations have indicated randomness in the events, with instances of individuals consuming alcohol and then participating in the communal unrest. While communal tensions have been attempted, the situation in Gurugram city is reportedly normal. The police have initiated 37 cases related to the communal disturbances, with 93 individuals detained, 80 of whom have been released on bail.

The investigation into the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist during the violence, involving AAP leader Javed Ahmed, is ongoing. Additionally, a special investigation team has been established to examine the mosque arson incident that resulted in the death of an Imam, Muhammad Saad, during the clashes.