Accused in Udupi washroom video case claim they had no intent to harm victim

The three medical college women in Udupi, Karnataka, who were accused of installing cameras in the women’s restrooms to film their fellow students, denied all accusations and insisted that ‘they did not have any bad intentions.’

The three female students told India Today that they did not record a film that may invade any girl’s privacy. They even implied that they were close friends with the girl (whose video was reportedly going to be shot).

‘I was very close to Archana (the victim who was supposed to get filmed). We used to exchange notes and crack jokes during lunch hour. We used to make Instagram reels together,’ said one of the accused.

The group said that no outside lads had approached them and that no one had shown up at the campus to pick up a phone.

No one is permitted to enter the hostel, first of all. They added, ‘Why was there no action taken six months ago if there really was a video, since we have not produced any content that has gone viral on social media.’

The three accused said that the disruption of Muslim girls’ education was a deliberate endeavour, and that their education was of the utmost importance to them.