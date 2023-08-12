Adityanath Predicts Samajwadi Party’s Zero Seats in 2024 UP LS Polls

During the concluding day of the monsoon session in the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, citing verses from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Mahakavi Tulsidas, and Ram Kumar Verma. Adityanath confidently asserted that the NDA would secure victory in the 2024 elections and the BJP government would continue to hold power in UP not only in 2027 but also in the 2032 Assembly elections.

He emphasized that the repeated electoral successes in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022 were meaningful, underscoring that even in 2024, their dominance would persist. In a light-hearted manner, he advised Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal to make timely decisions rather than regretting later.

Quoting a couplet by Dushyant Kumar, Adityanath suggested that some individuals are disconnected from reality and fail to acknowledge their true circumstances. He criticized Akhilesh for his alleged lack of understanding of the struggles faced by farmers, the disadvantaged, and the backward communities, as Adityanath argued that those who were privileged could not comprehend their hardships.

The Chief Minister responded to Akhilesh’s concerns about farmers, youth, inflation, and unemployment, highlighting his administration’s commitment to farmer welfare since 2017. He also countered Akhilesh’s speech, noting that the latter had only addressed issues of waterlogging in Gorakhpur, Adityanath’s political stronghold.

Addressing the agricultural challenges, Adityanath acknowledged the adverse impact of inadequate rainfall, with parts of the state experiencing drought while others faced floods due to overflowing Himalayan rivers. He assured that officials and ministers were assessing damages and providing assistance to affected farmers.

In sum, Adityanath used verses from poets and historical electoral victories to assert the strength of his party and his government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the state.