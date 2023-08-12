Bayern Munich secures Harry Kane with a four-year contract

England captain and prolific striker Harry Kane has made a significant move in his career, joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The announcement was made by the German club on Saturday, revealing that Kane has signed a four-year deal that extends until 2027. The negotiations between the two clubs had been a lengthy process before finalizing the transfer.

While the exact transfer fee remains undisclosed, media reports suggest it could be around 100 million euros ($109 million), potentially setting a new Bundesliga record. This would surpass the previous record of 80 million euros paid by Bayern for Lucas Hernandez’s transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2019. Jan-Christian Dreesen, the CEO of Bayern Munich, expressed enthusiasm about Kane’s addition, stating, “The fans can look forward to Harry Kane and the new season. Harry was at the very top of our wish list. So we went a bit all-in but always within a framework and within financial reason.”

Kane, who successfully completed his medical assessment on Friday, has a storied history with Tottenham, joining their academy as an 11-year-old and subsequently becoming a club legend. With over 430 appearances in all competitions, he has netted an impressive 280 goals, setting a new club record. Kane’s prowess isn’t limited to club football; he is the second-highest scorer in Premier League history with 213 goals, only trailing Alan Shearer by 47 goals. Additionally, with 58 goals in 84 international games, Kane holds the esteemed position of being England’s all-time leading goal scorer.

In a statement during his club interview, Kane expressed his satisfaction about the move: “I am happy to be here. I think Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to keep improving and pushing myself to be the very best.” He recognized the winning culture at Bayern and believed that joining the team was a step forward in his career.

Kane’s arrival at Bayern Munich brings not only his exceptional goal-scoring ability but also his experience and leadership qualities. This acquisition addresses Bayern’s need for a new striker after Robert Lewandowski’s departure for Barcelona in 2022. Following a challenging season where Bayern faced goal-scoring difficulties and narrowly secured the league title, Kane’s addition is expected to bolster their offensive strength. The Bundesliga season will kick off for Bayern next week as they face Werder Bremen.

This transfer could also prove to be an opportunity for Kane to secure major silverware, a feat he couldn’t achieve during his time at Tottenham. His former club faced a 15-year trophy drought, and with Kane’s move, he aims to increase his chances of lifting significant honors. Tottenham’s absence from European football this season has motivated Kane to pursue success with his new club.