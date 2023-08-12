BJP’s Anil Antony Denies Candidacy Reports for Puthuppally Bypoll

In an interesting turn of events, BJP national secretary Anil Antony finds himself potentially clashing with his father, the seasoned Congress leader AK Antony, as they both embark on campaign trails for their respective candidates in the upcoming Puthuppally bypoll.

Responding to queries from the media about the potential family face-off, Anil Antony conveyed that his allegiance lies with the BJP’s cause, stating his willingness to champion the cause of any BJP candidate across the nation. “I’ll campaign for Modiji’s candidate anywhere in the country,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, putting an end to speculations, Anil Antony firmly denied rumors circulating about his own candidacy in the bypoll. He clarified that the decision regarding the BJP’s candidate would be determined by the party’s state core committee. Should the party choose to field him, Anil Antony would find himself in direct competition with Congress’ Chandy Oommen and the CPM’s Jaick C Thomas.

The bypoll itself has been necessitated by the unfortunate demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Notably, Chandy had been the representative of the Puthuppally constituency in the Kerala Assembly for an impressive streak of 53 consecutive years.