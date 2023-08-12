Common Question Papers for Onam Exams Implemented by Majority of Higher Secondary Schools

In Kerala, a significant number of higher secondary schools are set to implement the use of common question papers for their upcoming first terminal examinations, which are scheduled to commence on August 16.

Previously, the General Education Department had stipulated that schools themselves should create question papers for the Onam exams, disallowing the utilization of question papers prepared by teacher associations or private entities. Nonetheless, a considerable portion of higher secondary schools within the state have opted not to adhere to this directive, citing constraints in time to generate question papers.

To address this, a consortium of Principals has produced common question papers, which have been distributed via email to schools that requested them. Schools have been encouraged to print these papers after including their institution’s name at the top.

Traditionally, the General Education Department would craft and provide question papers for the Onam and Christmas examinations up until last year, but this practice has been restricted to classes up to grade 10 this year.

At the higher secondary level, teachers’ organizations used to be responsible for preparing question papers. However, this year, the General Education Department cautioned that Principals could face consequences if they employed question papers produced by private agencies or teachers’ groups. The Department also mandated that schools should formulate question papers based on the question bank provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).