CPM Nominates Jaick C Thomas as Candidate for Puthuppally Bypoll

In the upcoming assembly bypoll scheduled for September 5, Jaick C Thomas has been announced as the contestant for the Puthuppally constituency, as revealed by CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Saturday. The decision was reached after discussions with the Kottayam district secretariat of the party, and the CPM secretariat granted approval for Jaick’s candidature on the preceding Friday.

Setting the stage for his candidacy, Jaick will formally submit his nomination papers on August 17. Notably, this positions him in a unique competition against both the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen.

Having emerged as the runner-up in the Puthuppally assembly constituency during the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, Jaick’s familiarity with the electoral process is evident, having contested against Oommen Chandy three times before.

On the opposing side, the United Democratic Front (UDF) had already declared Chandy Oommen, the son of the late Oommen Chandy, who had maintained a continuous hold on the constituency for over fifty years, as their candidate. With the recent passing of Chandy and growing public dissatisfaction with the LDF state government, the UDF is banking on the emotional sentiment and public sentiment to sway the electorate in their favor.

The Puthuppally byelection, necessitated by the unfortunate demise of legislator and former Kerala Chief Minister Chandy last month, is slated for September 5. The eagerly awaited result is expected to be announced on September 8, casting anticipation on the outcome of this significant electoral event.