Delhi Metro services to commence at 5 am on Independence Day: Informs DMRC

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday informed that the metro services in the national capital will commence at 5 in the morning on Independence Day. DMRC in a tweet on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) said that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am.

‘To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 15, 2023 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05.00 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06.00 am. After 6.00 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day’, DMRC shared in a tweet.

It further said that parking facilities will not be available at the metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15. ‘In addition, Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at the Delhi Metro stations from 6.00 am on Monday i.e, August 14, 2023, till 2.00 pm on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2023, in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule’, DMRC added.