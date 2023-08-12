EWS reservation will be extended to OBC and EBC groups in 7 districts of Jharkhand

In a significant move, the Jharkhand State Cabinet granted its endorsement on Friday to a proposition encompassing the inclusion of Other Backward Castes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) within the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. This extension applies to districts where reservations for these two societal segments have not been allocated. As confirmed by Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, individuals from the OBC and EBC groups can now apply under the EWS classification for employment opportunities within their respective districts.

The designated districts are Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, West Singhbhum, Dumka, Latehar, and Khunti.

Because these districts are predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes (ST), it was decided to eliminate the quotas for OBC and EBC in these locations, where no reservation existed for them. “In areas without OBC and EBC reservations, applicants may apply under EWS quotas until further notice,” explained Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.

The State Cabinet had previously sanctioned a 77% reservation for state government job roles, covering SC, ST, backward classes, OBC, and economically weaker sections. Consequently, local SC, ST, extremely backward class, and OBC residents will receive allocations of 12%, 28%, 15%, and 12%, respectively. Economically weaker sections not covered by other reserved categories will secure 10% of the benefits.

Members of the OBC and EBC in these seven districts had long advocated their inclusion in the EWS bracket.In another significant decision, the State Cabinet authorized a seed fund of Rs 20 crore for the operation of the Jharkhand State Open University. This disbursement will occur over the upcoming five years.

Furthermore, the State Cabinet ratified the proposal to provide Chana (Gram) Daal at a cost of Rs 1 per kg to ration card beneficiaries. The State Cabinet accorded its approval to total of 30 propositions during Friday’s session.