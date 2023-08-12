Final Week for Completion of Plus-One Admission Process

The upcoming phase of admissions for higher-secondary Plus-One (Class 11) courses in Kerala, pertaining to the 2023-24 academic year, is about to commence. This phase is based on the allotment lists, which have already been provided for changes in schools and subjects.

For candidates who have been allotted new Plus-One schools or different subject combinations, whether within or outside Thiruvananthapuram district, it’s crucial to secure their admission on August 16 and 17.

Should any openings arise beyond these dates, they will be announced on August 19. Individuals who haven’t submitted their allotment applications thus far will have the opportunity to apply online for spot admission to these available slots.

The entire admission process for this academic term is scheduled to conclude at 5 pm on August 21.

Remarkably, up until now, a total of 3,84,538 candidates have successfully secured admissions in various higher-secondary schools, while an additional 26,619 students have been admitted to vocational higher secondary schools across the state.