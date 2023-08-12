India reports 38 new COVID cases, with an active caseload of 1,487

India observed a daily surge of 38 new COVID-19 cases, leading to a decrease in the active caseload to 1,487, as outlined by data from the Union Health Ministry. The reported death toll stands at 5,31,920 (5.31 lakh), as of 8 am on Saturday. Presently, India’s cumulative count of COVID cases is 4,49,96,236 (4.49 crore). The number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the illness has reached 4,44,62,829 (4.44 crore), with the national recovery rate reaching 98.81%. The case fatality rate is currently at 1.18%. The health ministry’s website states that approximately 220.67 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to date.