Integration Planned for Child Helpline Numbers

The government aims to amalgamate the child helpline number, 1098, with the emergency response support system 112 (ERSS-112) under the Home Ministry, according to information shared in the Lok Sabha. This initiative has been successfully implemented in 11 states. Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, stated in a written response that the transition of the Child Helpline to this new system is being carried out in a phased manner.

The child helpline serves as a critical bridge connecting distressed children with the available services for their rehabilitation, restoration, and social reintegration. Once the integration is complete, the local district administration and police will take charge of operating the helpline number.

This move indicates a significant step forward in streamlining emergency response systems, ensuring a coordinated approach to addressing children’s needs in difficult situations. The integration not only consolidates the resources but also acknowledges the importance of a prompt and effective response to safeguard the welfare and rights of vulnerable children across the nation.