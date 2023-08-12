ITLF in Manipur warned Kuki-Zo MLAs not to attend special session of Assembly

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Manipur has cautioned all ten Kuki-Zo legislators in the state against participating in the upcoming special Assembly session, anticipated to take place on August 21. In a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ITLF strictly instructed that no Kuki-Zo tribal MLA should take part in any capacity in the Manipur Special Assembly scheduled for August 21, 2023. Among these legislators, seven belong to the ruling BJP, two are associated with the Kuki People’s Alliance (which recently withdrew its support from the government), and one is an independent representative. Notably, none of these MLAs currently reside in the Meitei-majority Imphal valley due to a perceived unstable situation.

Earlier, a few of these MLAs had expressed their inability to attend the Assembly session owing to the precarious circumstances. Furthermore, the Kuki-Zo MLAs have expressed displeasure regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament, linking the ethnic violence to the migration of Chin-Kuki individuals from Myanmar.