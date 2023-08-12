Jama Masjid Shahi Imam says, Listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Muslims in India

On Friday, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari of Delhi’s Jama Masjid sincerely appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the nation’s Muslims’ ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

The recent communal unrest in Nuh, Haryana, and the RPF constable shooting incident on the Jaipur-Mumbai Express served as the context for Shahi Imam Bukhari’s remarks.

In his statement following Friday’s Namaz (Muslim prayers), Shahi Imam Bukhari also recommended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah engage in communication with the Muslim community’s intelligentsia, citing worries over the “storm of hatred” in India.

I feel forced to speak because of the current circumstances in the nation. According to news agency PTI, Bukhari said in his speech on Friday, ‘The situation in the country is worrying and a storm of hatred is posing a grave danger to peace in the country.’

‘You say your ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but you also need to listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Muslims. The Muslims are troubled due to the prevailing conditions and worried about their future,’ Bukhari said, referring to PM Modi’s monthly radio programme.

‘I want to say to the prime minister and the home minister to be generous and talk to the Muslim intellectuals. I want to ask you on behalf of the Muslims of the country to talk to us. We are ready,’Bukhari remarked.

Imam Bukhari claimed in his lecture that the nation’s criminal justice system is “weak” in addressing hate crimes, intergroup conflict, and sectarian bloodshed.

Imam Bukhari stated in reference to the most recent mahapanchayats that demanded a boycott of Muslims, “The people of one faith are being openly threatened. Panchayat meetings have been convened where calls for a Muslim boycott and a ban on commerce and business with them have been made.

‘There are 57 Islamic countries in the world where non-Muslims also live but do not face any threat to their lives or livelihood,’ he added.

Bukhari said, ‘Why this hatred in India?’ after describing the ‘relationship’ between Hindus and Muslims as ‘endangered.’ For this day, did our ancestors win freedom? Will Muslims and Hindus now coexist in peace?