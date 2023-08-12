Manipur HC asks state government to explore solutions for reinstating mobile internet services

In response to a series of pleas filed by various parties seeking the restoration of mobile internet services, the Manipur High Court has urged the state government to explore avenues for providing such services to the public. The court was addressing the interruption of mobile internet services that ensued after violent incidents occurred on May 3.

Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, presiding over the bench, issued a directive during the hearing. They emphasized that the state authorities, particularly the home department, should devise methods to reinstate mobile internet access by selectively permitting mobile numbers on a case-by-case basis and in a phased approach.

The bench further instructed the state authorities to review this proposition and present a report on the next scheduled date.

According to the state’s counsel, the Manipur government had already issued orders to lift the internet ban for broadband services, allowing citizens to use the services with specified safeguards and conditions.

Petitioners’ counsel argued that since there have been no instances of data leakage from whitelisted mobile phones, the court should consider gradually whitelisting all mobile devices.

The counsel mentioned that authorities have conducted trials of revoking the mobile internet ban through whitelisting specific mobile numbers. According to service providers’ reports, no data leakage has occurred to non-whitelisted numbers.

Since the violence-triggered mobile internet ban on May 3, the court will reconvene on August 31 to continue deliberations on the matter.