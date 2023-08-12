Messi scores once more as Inter Miami advances to Leagues Cup semis.

Lionel Messi, the World Cup-winner, showcased his prowess once again, finding the net for the eighth time in five matches with Inter Miami. Their impressive 4-0 victory over Charlotte propelled them into the Leagues Cup semifinals. The match saw Josef Martinez secure an early lead through a penalty, followed by a splendid first-time finish by Finland’s Robert Taylor off Deandre Yedlin’s precise delivery.

A stroke of misfortune from Adilson Malanda gifted Inter Miami their third goal, an own goal that further solidified their dominance. As the game neared its conclusion, Messi, Argentina’s captain, capitalized on a cross from Leonardo Campana, coolly side-footing the ball into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

The resounding triumph at the DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale sets the stage for Inter Miami’s encounter with Philadelphia, scheduled to take place away on Tuesday (Wednesday 4.30 am IST) with a coveted spot in the final at stake. Meanwhile, other quarterfinal matches showcased Nashville’s impressive 5-0 home win against Minnesota, Philadelphia’s narrow 1-0 victory over Queretaro, and Monterrey’s hard-fought 3-2 win against Los Angeles FC.

As an annual event uniting clubs from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the Leagues Cup continues to captivate football fans with intense clashes and exceptional displays of skill.