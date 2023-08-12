Nehru Trophy Boat Race: Stay Informed About Current Travel and Traffic Restrictions

In preparation for the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race, Alappuzha Town is subject to several traffic restrictions on Saturday. Vehicles will not be allowed in certain stretches during specific hours, such as the stretch from District Court North Junction to Tattampally Kayal Kurishadi Junction, as well as from YMCA South Junction to the Fire Force Office on the eastern side. Vehicles heading for the event via different routes have designated parking areas, like the SDV School ground for those on the Alappuzha-Tannirmukkam Road, the Kommady route for those from Ernakulam, and the Carmel school ground for those coming via Kaithavana from Chenganassery. Illegally parked vehicles along the General Hospital North side to Kaichundy Junction and Kommady Junction stretch will be towed away, with owners facing fines.

To ensure compliance with these traffic measures and curb illegal parking, police personnel will be actively deployed. Boat services will also be regulated, with a prohibition on service from DTPC Jetty to Punnamada Lake after 10 am. Stringent rules are set for boats entering the race tracks, with non-organizer boats being confiscated if they appear on the tracks post 8 am. Such actions could result in the suspension of permits and owner’s licenses for up to three years. Additionally, swimming is restricted in the canal or boat race track.

Amidst the preparations, there’s a focus on maintaining order. Announcement boats operating loudspeakers beyond 8 am will have their equipment seized, and their owners will be prosecuted. Those attending the Nehru Pavilion can avail of boats arranged from the DTPC jetty, and SWTD boats will be available to ferry race enthusiasts back after the event’s conclusion.