Police shot by cattle smugglers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, 21 cows saved

On the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway, near Mahun village, a group of cattle smugglers opened fire on police who had stopped them, according to the police on Saturday. Following the assault, the police opened fire in retaliation, shooting one smuggler, Taufiq, who was then killed.

Taufiq has been admitted to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar for treatment. He is said to be a resident of Utawad in the Palwal district. His current state is unclear.

The incident allegedly happened at around three in the morning when police stopped a canter that was allegedly illegally transporting cows. 21 cows in total were saved from the car.

Two of the participants in the incident have been the subject of a case filed by the Ferozepur Jhirka Police. According to the police, the second suspect is still on the run, and authorities are aggressively looking for him.

According to the police, the animals are now secure and are being given to area animal welfare groups.