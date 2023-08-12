Retired Coal India Official Allegedly Swindled by Compulsive Gambler in Deepfake Scam

The Kozhikode city’s cybercrime police have identified the culprit responsible for swindling Rs 40,000 from a retired Coal India official through a deepfake video call. The accused, Kaushal Shah (42), is a compulsive gambler hailing from Ahmedabad, known for his involvement in various cheating and fraud cases.

Kaushal Shah, a BCom graduate from an affluent family in Usmanpura, Ahmedabad, has faced multiple cases of fraudulent activities, leading to his estrangement from his family in 2018. Despite his departure, he continued to develop his scamming skills, defrauding people effectively.

In the specific incident in Kozhikode, the retired Coal India official received a WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be a former colleague from Andhra Pradesh. The caller cunningly imitated the colleague’s voice and shared personal information, luring the victim into transferring money to aid an emergency surgery.

The victim attempted to verify the legitimacy of the situation by initiating a WhatsApp video call, during which the scammer held the phone close to his face, creating an appearance of authenticity. However, suspicions of deepfake technology arose due to the intricate manipulation of personal details and the fabricated urgency of the situation.

Following the initial payment, the scammer requested an additional sum, leading the victim to realize he was being deceived. Upon contacting his friends, who had also been targeted, the victim confirmed the scam. Subsequent investigations by Kozhikode city cybercrime police traced the money to an account owned by Kaushal Shah.

Further probing revealed that the fraudster had connections to Goa, Mumbai, and Gujarat, often using various SIM cards and bank accounts to conduct his activities. As of now, law enforcement believes Shah to be working independently, relying on technological advancements to track him down.

The police operation unveiled the accessibility of tools for online scams within the open market, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance against such frauds. The case stands as a testament to the escalating sophistication of cybercriminals and the imperative for individuals to remain cautious while sharing personal information and engaging in financial transactions.