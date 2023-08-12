Tamannaah Bhatia’s Show ‘Aakhri Sach’ Set to Debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25

The investigative thriller series “Aakhri Sach,” starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25th. Produced by Nirvikar Films and directed by Robbie Grewal, the show also boasts a cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra.

Director Grewal emphasized the sensitivity of “Aakhri Sach,” noting the team’s dedicated effort in bringing the series to life. He highlighted its aim to present a complex case from the perspective of the police force. Although the show is inspired by a real case that shook the nation, it features fictional characters and events.

“Aakhri Sach” follows the journey of a female police officer named Anya leading a crime investigation. For Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays a cop for the first time in a series, the role holds special significance.

Abhishek Banerjee expressed his belief that the series delves into the darkest corners of the human mind, promising audiences raw emotions and thought-provoking revelations. He eagerly anticipated the show’s release on Disney+ Hotstar.