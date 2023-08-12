Truck carrying BSF personnel overturns in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; jawan killed, several injured

Jaisalmer: One jawan was killed and around a dozen were injured as a truck carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Saturday, Priyanka Kumawat from the Rajasthan Police said.

The Rajasthan Police said that soldiers from the 149th Corps of the BSF who were off for border duty were travelling in the truck as it overturned between Ibrahim Ki Dhani and Langtala of the border.

The deceased has been identified as SK Dubey (42), resident of Bihar’s Aurangabad. The injured were sent to Jaisalmar where they are getting treated at Jawahar hospital, the police said. The officers have reached the hospital and an investigation has been launched. The cause of the accident is being investigated, the police said.