AIIMS faces shortage of faculty

AIIMS, a prominent medical institute and research entity, is grappling with a significant scarcity of teaching staff. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) currently has 347 vacant faculty positions, which comprises more than 28% of the sanctioned posts. This scarcity extends to the overall faculty strength across 20 AIIMS institutions throughout the country, where the cumulative vacant positions total 40%.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared this information in response to a query raised by Congress MP Jyotsna Charandas Mahant in the Rajya Sabha. The data indicates that out of the sanctioned 5,527 faculty positions in all AIIMS, 2,161 positions are currently unfilled, with AIIMS in New Delhi topping the list of institutes with vacancies.

AIIMS, New Delhi Director M Srinivas initiated ‘Mission Recruitment’ in April to address the vacancies across various departments and disciplines, with the aim of reducing unfilled positions to nearly zero by September. However, no data regarding the progress of this initiative was provided.

In terms of addressing the shortage, the Health Ministry has taken measures including raising the upper age limit for direct recruitment of Professors and Additional Professors from 50 to 58 years. Additionally, contractual engagement of retired faculty from Government Medical Colleges/Institutes has been permitted up to 70 years.

Mandaviya highlighted the implementation of centralized recruitment for Nursing cadres and emphasized that recruitment status at various AIIMS institutions is closely monitored by the Ministry.

Furthermore, Mandaviya’s response disclosed that the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has approved the establishment of a 150-bed critical care block in seven AIIMS locations, including Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh.