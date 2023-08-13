Asylum seekers onboard Bibby Stockholm evacuated amid the presence of a deadly bacteria in the water system

Asylum seekers who were aboard the Bibby Stockholm, a large barge contracted by the United Kingdom as part of a £1.6 billion ($1.75 billion) immigration deal, are being evacuated due to the presence of potentially dangerous bacteria in the water system.

The UK Home Office, as reported by The Guardian, confirmed the detection of legionella on the controversial barge.

According to the report, the first group of asylum seekers entered the vessel on Monday (August 7th), and by Friday, there were 39 individuals on the barge, which is currently stationed in Portland Port, Dorset.

A Home Office spokesperson, as quoted by Reuters, stated, “Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm (barge) have shown levels of Legionella bacteria which require further investigation.” As a precaution, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel during the week are being disembarked while additional assessments are conducted.

The spokesperson also noted that no one on board had exhibited symptoms of legionnaires’ disease, and the asylum seekers were being provided with appropriate guidance and support.

Legionella, a potentially fatal bacterium, can lead to lung infections such as legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever. It is highly contagious and can be contracted by inhaling even small droplets of infected water in the air. While the British health service describes the infection as uncommon but “very serious,” the government asserts that none of the individuals onboard showed signs of the disease.

The UK government is closely cooperating with and following the guidance of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in response to this situation.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, a large three-story vessel, has the capacity to accommodate approximately 500 individuals in over 200 bedrooms. Although it was currently housing 39 people, Reuters reported that more individuals were expected to be relocated to the barge in the upcoming weeks.

The discovery of legionella poses an embarrassment for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, especially as it aims to demonstrate its stringent new immigration policy. This barge was part of the government’s prominent strategy to discourage people from entering the country on small boats, making the situation more politically sensitive.