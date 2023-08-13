BJP saya, Does Rahul Gandhi expect armed forces to fire on Indians in Manipur

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was questioned by the BJP about whether he anticipated that the Manipur military would use deadly force against civilians. Ravi Shankar Prasad, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a former Union minister, asserted that the Gandhi scion is devoid of any notion of democracy.

Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Gandhi whether he wanted to do what his grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, had done by directing the air force to strike Aizawl in 1966. Gandhi had stated that armed forces could restore peace in Manipur within two days, if allowed.

Prasad asked, ‘Does Rahul Gandhi expect armed forces to fire upon Indians in Manipur where there is tension? Or should harmony be spread there and efforts be made to bring people together?’

Additionally, he charged Gandhi with making an inflammatory speech in front of lawmakers during a time of heightened Meitis and Kukis animosity in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi renewed his charge against the Centre in the Lok Sabha that its politics had resulted in the ‘murder’ of ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur.

Prasad claimed that he has little understanding of the nation’s politics. The BJP leader also brought up the Sikh killings in the 1984 racial unrest and the 1983 Nellie tragedy to inquire as to how Gandhi would characterise them. He claimed that the Congress was responsible for dividing the nation.