CBI accuses four Indians of UAE financial frauds

The CBI has initiated FIRs against four Indians accused of committing financial frauds in Abu Dhabi and subsequently fleeing to avoid the sentences imposed by the local courts. According to officials, the central probe agency has taken action against Arun Kumar Madhu Sudan, Vinod Vasudevan, Sanjoy Kumar Dutta, and Mety Eslave Joseph in four separate cases. This action was undertaken at the behest of Abu Dhabi authorities, who communicated their request through the External Affairs Ministry to the CBI.

In the year 2000, India and the UAE entered into a bilateral extradition treaty. The treaty specifies that individuals from either country cannot be extradited to the other if the act they committed is considered an offense under the laws of both nations. In line with this, the CBI will handle the prosecution of the accused within India and will subsequently communicate the outcomes to the UAE through the ministry.

The allegations include Madhu Sudan’s involvement in a financial fraud of AED 253,629, Vasudevan’s connection to a fraud of AED 148,2697, Dutta facing embezzlement charges amounting to AED 320,000, and Joseph being accused of a financial fraud totaling AED 279,500. Notably, the accused individuals have already been convicted by the Abu Dhabi courts in absentia.