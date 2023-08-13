Central government declines involvement in high airfares for Kerala travel

The Union government has declined to get involved in the issue of high airfares for travel to Kerala during the upcoming Onam season. They’ve cited the presence of dynamic pricing and the need for travelers to book their flights in advance. Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on July 5th, expressing concern about the impact of exorbitant prices on Keralites planning to return home for Onam festivities from both India and West Asia.

In response, Scindia informed the chief minister that airlines have the authority to set airfares and mentioned that there’s only a 9.77% increase in prices during the festival season. The Union minister’s communication emphasized that due to the dynamic pricing system, the best option for travelers is to book tickets well in advance.

The high airfares between August 15 and September 15 have led many expat Keralites to either delay or cancel their travel plans, a point highlighted by Chief Minister Vijayan. The Kerala government had additionally requested permission to operate chartered flights for Non-Resident Keralites coming from the UAE for the Onam festivities.

However, the Union minister clarified that approvals for chartered flights are granted after thorough evaluation of each individual request. This indicates that the government assesses the need and viability of such flights before granting permission.